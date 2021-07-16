fbpx
QQQ
-3.22
363.74
-0.89%
DIA
-3.55
353.49
-1.01%
SPY
-3.83
438.58
-0.88%
TLT
-0.31
148.80
-0.21%
GLD
-1.59
172.66
-0.93%

Fund Manager Says This Is The Cryptocurrency Secret 'That Very Few People Know'

byAdam Eckert
July 16, 2021 12:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Fund Manager Says This Is The Cryptocurrency Secret 'That Very Few People Know'

Bitcoin (CYRPTO: BTC) is on pace for its worst weekly close since mid-June as the price continues to trend lower, nearing the $30,000 level.

The Bitcoin fever hasn't broken, Bitwise Asset Management CIO Matthew Hougan said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

Bitwise focuses on the financial advisor market and that market is making a two- to five-year move into cryptocurrency, Hougan said, adding that inflows at Bitwise have shown continued strength. 

What's Going On With Crypto? The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a brief period of uncertainty amid regulation expectations and the mining crackdown in China, he said. 

Hougan told CNBC that the recent concerns around cryptocurrency inevitably induce volatility into the markets short-term, but will turn out to be positive in the long-term. 

It's important for investors to understand that cryptocurrency is a long-term play, he said. As investors extend their time horizons, investment risk decreases, Hougan added. 

Regulation Concerns: The lack of regulatory clarity is the main thing stopping people from investing, Hougan said.

A digital dollar would be a great thing for crypto, he said, adding that the market would still need digital gold and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) serving as the "new internet of finance."

The secret that very few people know is that regulatory clarity is "the single-most positive driver of a future bull market," Hougan told CNBC. 

See Also: Blockchain Blocks: What You Need to Know About Wrapped Bitcoin

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 9.92% year-to-date. Ethereum is up 160.46% year-to-date. 

At last check Friday, Bitcoin was up 1.13% at $32,227.40 and Ethereum was up 1.08% at $1,938.70.

Photo by Serg Dementev from Pixabay.

SHIB Interview today @2pm EST on Moon or Bust

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media

Related Articles

PayPal Increases Crypto Purchase Limit To $100,000 Per Week

What Happened: U.S. customers can now buy up to $100,000 in crypto on PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) per week. read more

RUNE Coin Loses 11% After Hackers Drain $7.6M From THORChain's 'Chaosnet' Exploit

What Happened: Decentralized liquidity protocol THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) halted operations after losing $7.6 million in a recent exploit. The protocol estimated a loss of around 4000 ETH (CRYPTO: ETH), which was compromised as a result of a hack on its blockchain. read more

Crypto Exchange Binance Abruptly Halts Tokenized Stocks Sales And Trading

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has stopped support for stock tokens on its platform. read more

Crypto Derivatives Exchange Bybit Launches Spot Trading

Bybit — a major cryptocurrency derivatives exchange — announced the launch of its spot trading platform. What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, Bybit's new spot trading platform has not market maker fees. read more