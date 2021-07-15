fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

Voyager Digital Posts Record Quarterly Revenue, Growing User Base By 75%

byRenato Capelj
July 15, 2021 4:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Voyager Digital Posts Record Quarterly Revenue, Growing User Base By 75%

Crypto-asset platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB:VYGVF) on Thursday afternoon announced record quarterly revenue growth.

What To Know: As of June 30, total funded accounts exceeded 665,000, up 146% from the quarter prior. Total verified users on the platform rose 75% to 1.75 million.

Additionally, preliminary fourth-quarter revenue is expected to reach as high as $107 million and basis points per-trade continue to exceed 100 basis points.

"Our June quarter reflects continued growth of our platform, with revenues up more than 65% from the March Quarter. Although we have seen a significant decrease in crypto market volume since mid-June we continue to see significant net new funded account growth, net asset inflows, and consistent basis points on spread revenues on our platform continue through today,” said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder.

Why It Matters: Voyager, in a move to provide retail and institutional investors turnkey solutions to trade crypto assets, offers execution, data, wallets and custody.

The company is also a Benzinga Listmaker, part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, recognized for its accomplishments innovating, as well as merging the best of finance and technology.

"We continue to advance our marketing efforts and move forward on a host of important initiatives, including the launch of our Voyager Loyalty Program (VLP) program set to kick-off in September and Voyager's payment processing capabilities,” Ehrlich added.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings Fintech News Small Cap After-Hours Center Markets

Related Articles

What's Going On With Ethereum Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded sharply lower at press time as the recent rally in the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap fizzled out. What Happened: ETH traded 6.4% lower at $2,116.61 at press time over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is still up 7.23% for the week. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Voyager Digital CEO Talks Earnings, Crypto Volatility, Products On 'Power Hour'

Steve Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB: VYGVF), appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour" for an exclusive interview Wednesday. read more

Exclusive: Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich Welcomes Coinbase To The Party

"Welcome to the party," Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC: VYGVF) CEO Steve Ehrlich said Wednesday on Benzinga's "Power Hour." read more

Shiba Inu Coin Might Become Next Nascar Car Logo

The 2021 Nascar season has featured a car with the Dogecoin logo of a Shiba Inu in several races. A Voyager-sponsored car has also featured the names of several cryptocurrencies on the car. read more