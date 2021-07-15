Dolce & Gabbana Launches NFTs on Polygon's Blockchain

Milan-based luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana launched its own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) blockchain.

What Happened: According to a Wednesday Vogue report, Dolce & Gabbana's NFT collection titled "Collezione Genesi" will feature in the firm's next Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, and Alta Gioielleria events that will take place in Venice between August 28 and 30.

The fashion giant partnered with Polygon-based curated marketplace for digital luxury and culture UNXD.

The first concept dress part of Collezione Genesi is named Dress from a Dream and was personally designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Read also: What is Polygon?

The subjects represented by other tokens from the collection will be unveiled in the coming weeks ahead of the events and will be exclusively auctioned on UNXD's platform.

Vogue recently reported Gucci also confirmed that it’s “only a matter of time” before a brand releases an NFT.

Smaller brands such as online luxury clothing retailer Clothia already auctions NFT dresses for top prices exceeding $13,360.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Polygon price he coin's price fell by over 5.92% and was trading at $0.8789 as of press time.