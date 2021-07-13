fbpx
Elon Musk Teases Tesla Cars Can Render Dogecoin When Coming Across Shiba Inu

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 13, 2021 1:03 am
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has teased that the electric vehicle maker’s cars can render the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) when it comes across a Shiba Inu dog.

What Happened: Musk was responding on Twitter to a post from a Tesla Model 3 owner who noted that the “Tesla Vision” self-driving system can see dogs. It was reported in May that Tesla has abandoned the radar in favor of a camera-based Autopilot system for its vehicles, calling the update “Tesla Vision.”

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Musk also responded with a laughter emoji to an image on Twitter that showed apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPOTO BTC) asking the other major cryptocurrencies whether Dogecoin “is still there” among the list of top 10 virtual assets.

Why It Matters:  Dogecoin’s rise to prominence this year is in major part due to endorsement from Musk, a self-proclaimed dogecoin enthusiast. The meme cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains stand at 3,508.8%.

However, the altcoin is down 72.2% from its all-time high of $0.7376 in May this year.

Musk’s comments last month that his Shiba Inu dog will be named ‘Floki’ had sent the prices of Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI) skyrocketing.

Price Action: Dogecoin is down 5.4% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2053 at press time.

Read Next: Dogecoin Refuses To Budge Even As Elon Musk Sends Out Tweets On Meme Coin's Network Upgrade

Photo: Courtesy of Bogdan Stepniak on Wikimedia

