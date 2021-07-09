fbpx
Dogecoin Creator Reflects On Why He Put Money In His Savings Account And Not DOGE

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 9, 2021 3:56 pm
“Unfortunately, hindsight math only works in hindsight,” said Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Billy Markus on Twitter.

What Happened: Markus, who created the immensely popular meme-based cryptocurrency back in 2013, joked in a tweet that it was a good thing he put his money in a savings account, which earned 0.75% APR instead of Dogecoin itself.

Why It Matters: On this day in 2014, Markus highlighted that DOGE was valued at just $0.0002624.

Today its value is over 800 times that amount at $0.2185, despite being down from its all-time high of $0.7376.

Markus reported selling all of his Dogecoin holdings in 2015 for roughly the same amount it cost to acquire a Honda Civic.

“I don’t currently own any Dogecoin except what has been tipped to me recently, I gave away and/or sold all the crypto I had back in 2015 after being laid off and scared about my dwindling savings at the time, for about enough in total to buy a used Honda Civic,” said Markus to Bloomberg earlier this year.

Even though Markus had no way to predict the coin would rise to the extent that it did, mostly after gaining a strong supporter in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Elon Musk, the Dogecoin creator was still reluctant to purchase any amount of the cryptocurrency he brought to life until two weeks ago.

Read also: Dogecoin Outpaces Ethereum 35 To 1 In Fake Sites As Cybercriminals Target Crypto Coins And Exchanges

“I bought Dogecoin after 8 years of vowing to never buy crypto again,” he wrote in a Twitter post on June 22.

So far, Markus is up 20% on his Dogecoin investment but hasn’t revealed how much he invested in the popular meme-coin.

Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.22, up 4.20% over the past 24-hours.

