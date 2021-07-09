Dogecoin Creator Reflects On Why He Put Money In His Savings Account And Not DOGE

“Unfortunately, hindsight math only works in hindsight,” said Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Billy Markus on Twitter.

What Happened: Markus, who created the immensely popular meme-based cryptocurrency back in 2013, joked in a tweet that it was a good thing he put his money in a savings account, which earned 0.75% APR instead of Dogecoin itself.

on this day in 2014

– one $DOGE was worth $0.0002624

– one $BTC was worth $624

– $ETH hadn’t been invented yet $100 bucks in $DOGE would be $88,975 now good thing i put my money in my 0.75% APR savings account — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 7, 2021

Why It Matters: On this day in 2014, Markus highlighted that DOGE was valued at just $0.0002624.

Today its value is over 800 times that amount at $0.2185, despite being down from its all-time high of $0.7376.

Markus reported selling all of his Dogecoin holdings in 2015 for roughly the same amount it cost to acquire a Honda Civic.

“I don’t currently own any Dogecoin except what has been tipped to me recently, I gave away and/or sold all the crypto I had back in 2015 after being laid off and scared about my dwindling savings at the time, for about enough in total to buy a used Honda Civic,” said Markus to Bloomberg earlier this year.

that’s how i mentally compare all purchases “this house costs 125 used civics” — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 7, 2021

Even though Markus had no way to predict the coin would rise to the extent that it did, mostly after gaining a strong supporter in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Elon Musk, the Dogecoin creator was still reluctant to purchase any amount of the cryptocurrency he brought to life until two weeks ago.

“I bought Dogecoin after 8 years of vowing to never buy crypto again,” he wrote in a Twitter post on June 22.

So far, Markus is up 20% on his Dogecoin investment but hasn’t revealed how much he invested in the popular meme-coin.

Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.22, up 4.20% over the past 24-hours.