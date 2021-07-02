Digital Asset Company Diginex's Rebrand to EQONEX Already Resulting in Huge Dividends for the Company

Diginex and CEO Richard Byworth participated in the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference in May 2021.

Digital asset financial services company Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) has made a big move to further establish its footing in the cryptocurrency industry by rebranding itself under the new name EQONEX Group.

Based in Singapore, with employees in the UK, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Switzerland, EQONEX is a digital asset financial services and advisory company focused on fairness, governance, and innovation. The rebrand from Diginex was completed earlier this month. The move has already paid dividends as total spot and derivative trading volumes on the EQONEX digital currency exchange exceeded $5 billion over 30 days ending in late June 2021.

June volumes also continued a strong upward trajectory, with average daily volumes month-to-date of $190 million, representing an increase of 206% and 80% from April and May 2021. Before the launch of its native exchange token EQO, volumes in June month-to-date were up over 12 times.

EQONEX believes the new brand will reinforce the company’s mission to “drive harmony and equilibrium between traditional finance and cryptocurrencies, bringing digital assets to the world.”

“As we progress in our focus of delivering digital assets to a broad cross-section of clients, it is important for us to unify the key pieces under a single brand. The new EQONEX brand signifies all the strongest elements of our existing brands,” EQONEX CEO Richard Byworth said about the rebrand decision. “We provide a regulated, compliant and secure ecosystem with equality for all clients, both institutional and retail.”

The rebrand brings the companies together under the EQONEX Group, its cryptocurrency exchange custody platform, multi-venue trading business, over-the-counter (OTC) offering, asset management solution, securitization business and the upcoming investment products and borrowing and lending businesses.

EQONEX Group’s corporate name will remain Diginex Limited. The company will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange as Diginex Limited, pending a resolution to rename the corporate entity at the company’s annual general meeting later this year.

As part of the rebrand, EQUOS, the cryptocurrency exchange will be known as EQONEX and Diginex Capital, the digital asset securitization business will be rebranded to EQONEX Capital. The upcoming investment products business will be called EQONEX Investment Products and the anticipated borrowing and lending platform will become EQONEX Lending.

Diginex Access, the multi-venue trading platform, will rebrand to Access Trading. Digivault, the UK Financial Conduct Authority-registered crypto-asset custodian, will continue to operate under its current name, Bletchley Park.

For more information on Diginex and the EQONEX Group, go to www.eqonex.com.