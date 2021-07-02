What's Up With Stacks (STX) Cryptocurrency Today?

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) is bucking the downturn in the global cryptocurrency market, whose collective market capitalization fell 3.85% to $1.37 trillion in 24 hours leading to press time on Friday.

What Happened: STX traded 6.7% higher at $0.81 at press time, the cryptocurrency has risen 12.73% over a week.

The layer-1 blockchain solution focussed on bringing smart contracts and decentralized applications or DApps to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 8.16% higher against the apex cryptocurrency and 10.37% higher against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

STX has gained 102.5% since the year began. The cryptocurrency has fallen 71.38% from its all-time high of $2.82 which it touched in April.

Why It Matters: Stacks allows investors to lock in their tokens and earn rewards in BTC, a process the project terms “Stacking.”

On Thursday, Stacks announced they were working with decentralized blockchain infrastructure platform InfStones to design an open-source tool for creating and managing Stacking pools.

Stacks has seen interest from investors in South Korea where new regulations were imposed in March which define cryptocurrencies as “virtual assets” as per OkCoin Chief Operating Officer Jason Lau.

