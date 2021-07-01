World Wide Web Inventor Sells Source Code As An NFT For $5.4M At Sotheby's

What Happened: Sir Tim Berners-Lee, known for inventing the World Wide Web, sold an NFT of its source code at a Sotheby’s auction for $5.4 million.

The NFT titled ‘This Changed Everything’ was a one-of-one NFT that included time-stamped documentation of the internet’s creation.

“It doesn't get much cooler than this for internet history,” commented Delphi Digital’s founding partner Piers Kicks.

According to a release shared by Sotheby’s, the NFT contains four elements: the original time-stamped files containing the source code written by Berners-Lee, a moving visualization of the nearly 10,000 lines of code, a letter written by Sir Tim reflecting on the code and the process of creating it, and a digital “poster” of the full code created by Sir Tim from the original files using Python.

“Three decades ago, I created something which, with the subsequent help of a huge number of collaborators across the world, has been a powerful tool for humanity,” said Sir Tim Berners-Lee.

“NFTs, be they artworks or a digital artefact like this, are the latest playful creations in this realm, and the most appropriate means of ownership that exists. They are the ideal way to package the origins behind the web.”

The NFT market has saw a significant decline in the value of its weekly transactions after recording a drop of over 90% since its peak earlier this year.

Price Action: At press time, leading crypto asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $33,545 after losing 4.29% overnight.

Picture: Paul Clarke via Wikipedia