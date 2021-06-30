fbpx
QQQ
-0.56
355.55
-0.16%
DIA
+ 2.05
340.81
+ 0.6%
SPY
+ 0.40
427.30
+ 0.09%

Spiritus Becomes The First Car To Mine Cryptocurrency, Including Bitcoin And Dogecoin

byAdrian Zmudzinski
June 30, 2021 4:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Spiritus Becomes The First Car To Mine Cryptocurrency, Including Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Spiritus, an electric car made by light electric vehicle manufacturer Daymak, will mine cryptocurrency when idle.

What Happened: According to an announcement published on Tuesday, Spiritus will be able to mine several cryptocurrencies and then settled in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), or Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The company's first prototype of the car has already started mining cryptocurrency using the company's patent-pending Daymak Nebula platform.

Daymak's Nebula platform is a crypto mining tool suite for electric vehicles that will allow its cars to mine and manage cryptocurrencies. 

"Using this technology, the Daymak Spiritus will be the first car in history to continuously make money for its owner," the manufacturer said in the press release.

The firm already announced that its Spiritus would mine cryptocurrencies on June 1st.

Now that its prototype started mining, the company launched a website streaming the profits made by the car through mining, raking in an estimated $11.85 per day as of press time.

The Spiritus can be bought with cryptocurrency, with the base model costing $19,995 and the premium one for $149,000.

The car will also feature solar panels, as, according to the company, "the Spiritus fleet will be the most environmentally-friendly crypto miner nodes on the blockchain."

Image: Courtesy of Daymak

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets Tech

Related Articles

Dogecoin Finds Its Latest Celeb Backer In Legendary Singer Dionne Warwick

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick has become the latest celebrity to express her support for Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). read more

Good Bois, Pack Your Bags: Travel Site GetYourGuide Is Coming To US And Now Accepts Dogecoin

German travel booking platform GetYourGuide on Tuesday announced its expansion into the U.S. and said it is now accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a form of payment. What Happened: GetYourGuide said it is expanding its services in the country's largest markets including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Hawaii. read more

This Startup Will Scan Your Eyeballs In Exchange For Crypto

What Happened: American investor and entrepreneur Sam Altman has started a new venture called Worldcoin that aims to distribute cryptocurrency to every person on earth after scanning their eyeballs. read more

YouTuber Says He Sent Actual Dogecoin To Space In Celebration Of Elon Musk's Birthday

YouTuber Reid Williamson said he sent a physical representation of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to space on the occasion of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s 50th birthday on Monday. read more