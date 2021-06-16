Metal-Fan Bitcoiner's Meeting With El Salvador President Sparks Up Crypto Twitter

Bitcoin (BTC) and metal aficionado Peter McCormack tweeted pictures of his meeting with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele on Tuesday, which set off a Twitter storm.

What Happened: McCormack discussed Bitcoin, volcano mining, and “opportunity for the people" of El Salvador, as per his Twitter stream.

Discussing new volcano geothermal energy plants with #BTC mining facilities🌋, #Bitcoin adoption as legal tender, financial inclusion for millions and the ultimate development of humankind > G7 meetings with no Metallica t-shirts. https://t.co/FFCOEXX2l7 — Nayib Bukele � (@nayibbukele) June 15, 2021

The photos in the Twitter post show McCormack attired in a “Metallica” t-shirt and tattered trousers, a fact that was not amiss on users of the social media platform.

McCormack too joined in the debate surrounding his choice of outfit for the meeting with Bukele.

Metallica t-shirts the standard? — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) June 15, 2021

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said he lacked the “authority” to comment on McCormack’s fashion sense, given his own past choices.

Zhao pointed to the time he went to a formal occasion in Bermuda dressed in a pair of shorts.

In my (weak) defense Shorts (often called Bermudas) with high socks are formal wear in Bermuda. I went with @BermudaPremier's aide the day before to specifically buy it for the occasion. It just turned out everyone else was wearing long pants. pic.twitter.com/QXnKNHTT5K — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) June 16, 2021

The Binance executive said separately that hates “shorts in trading,” but loves them on his legs. He’s also worn them to a venue where he addressed over a thousand people in Taiwan.

This other time, was a @Binance Super Meetup in Taiwan (hot). I was rushing back from another venue, I could make the 1000+ people wait for a few minutes (very expensive in time), or… Probably won't be the last time. I hate shorts in trading, but love them on my legs. pic.twitter.com/aSK9K6U9Z3 — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) June 16, 2021

Why It Matters: McCormack's meeting with Bukele is the representation of a change in the manner in which business is done, according to some social media users.

Last week, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, the news was announced by Bukele on Twitter.

Bukele also announced that he had instructed the country’s state-owned geothermal electric company to “put up a plan to offer facilities for [Bitcoin] mining using energy from volcanoes.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption, positive on-chain cues and reaching the threshold necessary for Taproot adoption are some of the key factors that drove the apex cryptocurrency to near $40,000 levels this week.

Price Action: BTC traded 0.33% lower at $40,318.17 at press time over 24-hours. The cryptocurrency has risen 20.16% over a seven-day trailing period.

