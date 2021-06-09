DogeCoin (DOGE) Available in iTrustCapital Crypto IRA

Like most fads, Dogecoin is spreading like wildfire. If you want to get in on the DOGE craze, your options just expanded.

What happened: iTrustCapital, a crypto IRA platform, just added the ability to invest directly in Dogecoin if you have a 401k or IRA account with them.

Why it matters: Traders often try to buy DOGE low and sell it much higher. Every time you make a crypto trade, you need to pay taxes on the profits. When trading DOGE in an iTrustCapital Crypto IRA, trades are tax-free.

Where is DOGE Going?

While it’s impossible to say if DOGE is here to stay, we do encourage you to do your due diligence before trading and investing. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has been known to prop the coin on his social media accounts which correlate with spikes in the asset. Will Elon continue to raise awareness about Dogecoin and crypto in general? It remains to be seen.

How Else to Buy Dogecoin

Once your exchange account has been approved and funded you can start buying, selling and trading. If you’re trying to buy DOGE quickly, you should place a market order. Most exchanges use market orders by default, but some may use limit orders. Market orders purchase Dogecoin for you instantly at market price, and limit orders only execute at a specified price.