fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.46
332.05
+ 0.14%
DIA
-0.75
344.71
-0.22%
SPY
-0.84
420.01
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.28
136.90
+ 0.93%
GLD
+ 1.58
174.77
+ 0.9%

Former White House Advisor Joins Coinbase As Chief Policy Officer

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 25, 2021 7:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Former White House Advisor Joins Coinbase As Chief Policy Officer

What Happened: Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has recruited former White House Deputy National Security Advisor Faryar Shirzad to serve as the exchange’s new head of policy.

Shirzad joins Coinbase after leaving a 15-year tenure as global co-head of the office of government affairs at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), where he managed the firm’s government relations and public policy strategy.

In the past, Shirzad has assumed a number of important positions, including the International Trade Counsel to the US Senate Committee on Finance and as the U.S. G-8 Sherpa.

Why It Matters: Coinbase describes Shirzad’s new role as Chief Policy Officer as one that would entail engaging with lawmakers, regulators, and other policy experts to “realize crypto’s full potential to fuel a more equitable financial system” along with job creation, GDP growth, and innovation.

See also: Why Goldman Sachs Considers Coinbase A Good Way To Enter The Cryptocurrency Eco-System

“Coinbase has never shied away from regulation. In fact, we’ve leaned into it over the past 9 years, allowing us to become a trusted platform bringing consumers and institutions alike into the cryptoeconomy,(sic)” said the exchange in a blog post.

Price Action: Coinbase shares fell to a low of $217 last week as the crypto market witnessed its largest single-day selloff since March 2020. After a few days of negative sentiment and a downtrend in price, it seemed to recover as some cryptocurrencies gained 40% overnight.

In line with the crypto market recovery, Coinbase traded higher on Monday, touching a high of $230 before closing at $225. 

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Management Markets

Related Articles

Chinese Crypto Exchanges Continue To Suspend Services Amidst Regulatory Uncertainty

Although crypto markets seemed to recover from the recent fall, some believe that regulatory uncertainties surrounding Bitcoin mining and trading firms in China could lead to even more sell pressure going forward. read more

Ether What? Research Shows More Americans Heard About Dogecoin Than Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — the blockchain that introduced decentralized finance (DeFi) and made smart contracts to the world — is less recognizable by the United States residents than meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up Yet Another $51M In Coinbase As Shares Slump Amid Bitcoin-Led Crypto Carnage

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up another 223,181 shares, worth about $50.7 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as the cryptocurrency exchange stock staged a fresh dip. read more

Coinbase Options Traders See The Stock Plunging Further

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), a cryptocurrency exchange platform, went public April 14 and has trended downhill since. read more