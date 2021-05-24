fbpx
Troika Media Group Acquires NFT, Crypto Platform Redeeem For $12.1M

byAnusuya Lahiri
May 24, 2021 11:14 am
  • Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: TRKA) subsidiary, Redeeem Acquisition Corp (RAC), has completed the asset and specified liability acquisition of fintech platform Redeeem LLC for $1.21 million in cash and $10.89 million shares of TMG that vest over three years.
  • Troika plans to integrate Redeeem’s digital blockchain products across its media services and offer non-fungible token (NFT) abilities, crypto payment APIs, mobile payment expertise, and other revenue-generating products capable of deploying digital tokens through TMG’s expansive brand network.
  • Redeeem has processed over $10 million in crypto payments since its 2018 inception and manages over $1 million in monthly trading volume.
  • Ten new employees will join Troika, including Redeeem CEO Kyle Hill, under the arrangement.
  • The acquisition of Redeeem increases Troika’s ability to significantly grow revenue and strategic opportunities to enhance the core businesses of Troika by immediately positioning the company as a go-to expert in the NFT and crypto space, particularly in sports, gaming, and entertainment business, Troika Chair and CEO Robert Machinist said.
  • Price action: TRKA shares traded lower by 0.86% at $2.92 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency M&A News Penny Stocks Markets Tech Media

