Troika Media Group Acquires NFT, Crypto Platform Redeeem For $12.1M
- Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: TRKA) subsidiary, Redeeem Acquisition Corp (RAC), has completed the asset and specified liability acquisition of fintech platform Redeeem LLC for $1.21 million in cash and $10.89 million shares of TMG that vest over three years.
- Troika plans to integrate Redeeem’s digital blockchain products across its media services and offer non-fungible token (NFT) abilities, crypto payment APIs, mobile payment expertise, and other revenue-generating products capable of deploying digital tokens through TMG’s expansive brand network.
- Redeeem has processed over $10 million in crypto payments since its 2018 inception and manages over $1 million in monthly trading volume.
- Ten new employees will join Troika, including Redeeem CEO Kyle Hill, under the arrangement.
- The acquisition of Redeeem increases Troika’s ability to significantly grow revenue and strategic opportunities to enhance the core businesses of Troika by immediately positioning the company as a go-to expert in the NFT and crypto space, particularly in sports, gaming, and entertainment business, Troika Chair and CEO Robert Machinist said.
- Price action: TRKA shares traded lower by 0.86% at $2.92 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.