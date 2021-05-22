Domino's Franchise In Netherlands Offers To Pay Employees In Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) sees more adoption as the Dutch subsidiary of multinational pizza behemoth Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is reportedly offering employees the option to be paid in the coin.

What Happened: According to a Saturday Cointelegraph report, Immensus Holding — a franchise managing 16 Domino's Pizza restaurants in the Netherlands — will allow its more than 1,000 employees to choose between being paid in euros or Bitcoin.

"We are a modern company, and we work with a lot of young employees," Immensus co-ownerJonathan Gurevich said. "We hear them talking about Bitcoin and we want to offer the opportunity to own cryptocurrency."

Dutch law requires the minimum wage to be paid in euros, meaning that employees will only be able to get the portion of their salary that exceeds this amount to be paid in Bitcoin.

'Bitcoin Pizza Day': The announcement was made on so-called "Bitcoin Pizza Day" — an occurrence set to remember the day in 2010 when Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 Bitcoin (now equivalent to over $378 million) for two pizzas from Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA).

Investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano also has announced an initiative set to celebrate the occurrence: He launched a new business effort called "Bitcoin Pizza" hoping to sell 10,000 pizzas from May 22 through May 29.

Photo courtesy Domino's.