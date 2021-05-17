fbpx
QQQ
-3.44
329.83
-1.05%
DIA
-1.94
346.17
-0.56%
SPY
-2.36
418.85
-0.57%
TLT
-0.27
137.35
-0.2%
GLD
+ 1.96
170.73
+ 1.13%

Altcoins Take The Reins After Bitcoin Market Dominance Hits Three Year Low

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 17, 2021 10:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Altcoins Take The Reins After Bitcoin Market Dominance Hits Three Year Low

Bitcoin’s market dominance fell to a three-year low of 40.05% after the weekend’s Musk drama saw its price fall back under $45,000.

What Happened: Crypto Twitter blamed the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO for the selloff, alleging his tweets hinting at an imminent Bitcoin selloff by Tesla caused a large number of market participants to panic sell their own share of the digital asset.

While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) isn’t the only cryptocurrency that was subject to the weekend’s adverse price movements, altcoins now accounted for the majority of the market, reaching a collective market cap of $1.2 trillion.

Ethereum’s market dominance stood at a three-year high of over 19%, while others like Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) accounted for over 3% each.

Why It Matters: Since September 2018, Bitcoin has accounted for over 50% of the crypto market, and during the peak of the asset’s bull run between December 2020 and March 2021, dominance reached a high of 70%.

In fact, a few large-cap altcoins even managed new all-time highs amidst the market-wide selloff. One of these coins was Cardano (ADA), which reached a high of $2.42 over the weekend. ADA’s 24-hour losses were also less significant than other coins, as it remained around $2.19 at press time despite only breach the two-dollar mark on Saturday.

Solana (SOL) was another altcoin that rose to a new high, as it breached $52.50 earlier today. The token’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 227% to $2.56 billion at the time of writing.

“The Bitcoin dominance is still falling,” wrote crypto trader “The Moon” on Twitter. “The alt season is not over yet. But my gut feeling is that the end is near!”

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Could Reddit Traders Turn On Elon Musk And Target Tesla's Stock?

If Elon Musk continues to negatively impact Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) with social media commentary, there is a chance Reddit traders could turn against him and try to negatively influence the share price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), co-host Joel Elconin said Monday on  read more

This Week In Crypto: Musk's Environmental Move, DOGE Millionaires, Market Bloodbath

It could have been just another crazy week in crypto. But then Musk decided to drop the “BTC is bad for the environment” bomb, and it became an even crazier week.  Let’s recap on what happened and what you should take into consideration for the next one. read more

Why Mark Cuban Sees Cryptocurrencies, Including Dogecoin, As 'Evolving In Real Time'

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes that cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin (DOGE), are “evolving in real time” and their prices are now more a reflection of real demand than a bet on the future.   read more

Elon Musk Sets Twitter Ablaze As He Engages In War Of Words With Bitcoin Advocates

A full-scale war of words played out on Sunday on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) social media platform between Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and supporters of read more