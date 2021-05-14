SkyBridge's Scaramucci Says It Takes 'Diamond Hands' To Hold Bitcoin Right Now

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is emerging as an asset class, said Anthony Scaramucci, founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

The Bitcoin price action in 2021 shows there is a tremendous amount of demand for the cryptocurrency, including institutional demand, Scaramucci said.

He told CNBC that SkyBridge Capital has been buying Bitcoin during its recent pullback.

"You don't have to be a Bitcoin maximalist," Scaramucci said, adding that he believes investors who add just a small amount of the cryptocurrency to their portfolios will be very happy over the next five to 10 years.

The asset class is an emerging store of value, he said, adding that it takes "diamond hands" to hold Bitcoin right now.

"We are in the very early innings of Bitcoin, if not the top of the first inning," Scarramucci told CNBC.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 75.13% year-to-date. At last check Friday, it was up 3.28% at $50,839.

Image by VIN JD from Pixabay.