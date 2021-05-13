fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.03
313.86
+ 0.96%
DIA
+ 4.65
331.54
+ 1.38%
SPY
+ 4.98
400.73
+ 1.23%
TLT
+ 0.64
134.96
+ 0.47%
GLD
+ 0.49
169.95
+ 0.29%

Did One Tweet Wipe $500B Off The Crypto Market In 24 Hours?

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 13, 2021 11:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Did One Tweet Wipe $500B Off The Crypto Market In 24 Hours?

In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $3.74 billion worth of liquidations from more than 341,000 traders.

What Happened: After Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made an announcement on Twitter that the car company will no longer accept Bitcoin as means of payment over “energy efficiency concerns,” the market-leading digital asset shed $12,000 from its price.

The consensus was Musk’s announcement was the sole reason behind the sell-off, which triggered massive liquidations and wiped off $500 billion from the overall market cap of cryptocurrencies.

Why It Matters: Close to 90% of liquidations came from long positions, according to data from Bybit. Liquidation data also shows $3.05 billion was liquidated in just 12 hours, while over $96 million was liquidated in the past four hours alone.

Leveraged traders likely felt the most pain, as seen in the case of Huobi’s single largest liquidation which saw one trader lose $38.7 million on a BTC pair.

The resulting impact of Musk’s tweet inspired a significant amount of backlash from the crypto community.

“Many Bitcoiners were supporters and advocates for Tesla early on. Elon making uneducated comments to FUD Bitcoin will have financial consequences. I'm not sure I would ever buy another Tesla product again,” said Blockstream CEO Samson Mow on Twitter.

Related Link: What are the top healthcare stocks to watch right now? Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference streaming LIVE TODAY to find out.

(Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash)

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Why Is Marathon Digital's Stock Trading Lower Today?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) is trading lower Thursday morning as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk continues to criticize the increasing energy usage of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:B read more

Elon Musk 'Sending Dogecoin Up, Bitcoin Down' Like He's 'Wizard Of Oz,' Says Portnoy. 'This Is Bullsh*t'

Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy criticized Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk for tanking Bitcoin (BTC) and sending Dogecoin (DOGE) up in a video he tweete read more

Elon Musk Says Tesla 'Looking At' Other Cryptos That Use Less Than 1% Of Bitcoin's Energy. Which Could Be It?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Thursday that the automaker “was looking at other cryptocurrencies that use <1% of Bitcoin&rsquo read more

Why Aave Is Surging In Defiance As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump On String Of Bearish News

The token of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol AAVE (AAVE) traded over 16% higher at press time in defiance of a wider cryptocurrency meltdown that affected major coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin read more