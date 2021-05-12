Virtue Poker To Launch DEX Offering On SuperFarm's Launchpad

Big-time poker has finally arrived on Ethereum. Sounding its arrival, Virtue Poker has partnered with SuperFarm to launch an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for its VPP token through SuperFarm’s launchpad, SuperStarter. Virtue Poker provides blockchain-enabled provably fair poker, and has been under development through Consensys since 2016 thanks to multiple rounds of funding from Pantera Capital, Fenbushi Capital, and many others.

A private sale led by DFG Group, Digital Strategies, Flurry Capital, and JRR raised $5 million for Virtue Poker in April of this year, and the Ethereum-based poker platform will capitalize on this momentum through an IDO with the non-fungible token (NFT) and yield farming platform SuperFarm.

SuperFarm’s incubator for new projects, SuperStarter, will host Virtue Poker’s IDO, and the two platforms will work towards bringing NFTs and the poker world closer together. Ethereum has become the epicenter of the NFT industry, its blockchain facilitating the sale of a $69 million work of digital art.

Expect Big Things From Combining Poker And NFTs

According to Elliot Wainmann, Founder of SuperFarm, “We’re excited to be helping spread NFT adoption to new types of ecosystems and use cases. Virtue Poker makes for an excellent partner for our recently introduced SuperStarter platform, showcasing its enormous benefits to the SuperFarm community and the high caliber of projects wishing to integrate NFTs in their stack.”

Ryan Gittleson, CEO and Founder of Virtue Poker, added: “We believe using Ethereum to create a provably fair and easy-to-access poker platform will be revolutionary for the multi-billion-dollar online poker industry.” In reference to NFTs, Gittleson commented, “As we approach a full main net release, partnering with SuperFarm for launching NFTs helps immortalize this historic moment for us.”

Huge News For Poker And Crypto

The poker world has been reeling through scandals over recent years both in meatspace and online. Accusations of cheating and the misappropriation of funds have thrown a pall over the poker world since the 2000s craze first took off. Since the infamous Black Friday court ruling that banned internet poker in America a decade ago, online gaming has never been the same.

Virtual Poker’s entry into Ethereum marks a renaissance for card players who will benefit from the transparency, accountability, and legitimacy blockchain technology can lend to online card games. Backed by Consensys, the Ethereum development company started by Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin, and supported by Phil Ivey, the Michael Jordan of poker, Virtual Poker is poised to make big waves after nearly five years of development.

A SuperFarm Community Exclusive

In the run-up to the launch, Virtual Poker is giving SuperFarm’s community an early chance to obtain its utility and governance token through SuperStarter, SuperFarm’s decentralized protocol for launching new projects and initiating private sales.

Holding VPP will help players save on fees as well as gain from staking rewards which can add up to 50% of the fees collected by Virtual Poker.

Image Sourced from Pixabay