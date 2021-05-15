Here's How You Can Get Rewards On Your Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coins

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the token that recently saw three-digit gains in single days — will be distributed among the users of crypto financial services firm Crypto. com (CRYPTO: CRO).

What Happened: Crypto.com announced that it would distribute Shiba Inu through its liquidity mining platform with an offer 50% longer than usual that will go on for 45 days and feature a reward pool eight times higher than usual — $2 million worth of SHIB.

Users willing to reap the rewards are supposed to deposit their CRO tokens into the Supercharger pool on the platform during the charging period that starts on May 13 and ends on June 27.

They will keep control of the funds and be able to withdraw them at any moment, but their average contribution to the liquidity pool will determine their share of the Shiba Inu reward.

Users who took part in the Supercharger event will receive their reward daily during a 30-day period, starting June 29 and ending August 13.

Price Action: Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001755, down 15.42% in the past 24-hours, and significantly down from its all-time high of $0.0000388 recorded May 12.

Image: Courtesy of Crypto.com