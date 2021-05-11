fbpx
QQQ
-1.54
327.30
-0.47%
DIA
-5.94
353.76
-1.71%
SPY
-5.23
423.33
-1.25%
TLT
-0.65
138.47
-0.47%
GLD
-0.31
172.45
-0.18%

DOGE Copycats And Meme Coins Send Ethereum Gas Fees To Record Highs

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 11, 2021 12:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
DOGE Copycats And Meme Coins Send Ethereum Gas Fees To Record Highs

Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu gained 2036% over the past seven days, with the past 24-hours alone accounting for an increase of 140% to $0.0000388.

What Happened: The token saw a massive uptick in price after major crypto exchanges like Binance and Crypto.com listed it on their platforms. However, for most users, acquiring the cryptocurrency on Ethereum-based decentralized exchanges like Uniswap came at a high cost due to a massive spike in ETH gas fees.

The average transaction fee on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is currently at a record level of $50.21. On Monday alone, Ethereum did $89 million in transaction fees – the most ever recorded in a single day.

Why It Matters: Market participants claim that the increased popularity of “Dog meme coins” is what caused fees to go up the way that it did. SHIB and other Doge copycats like KISHU, SHIH, CoSHI, and ELON allegedly took up massive amounts of block space, causing large gas spikes.

In one instance, a user paid $165 in fees to complete a $200 swap for AKITA on Uniswap. Another user paid $265 in fees to acquire $40 worth of a crypto token called HOGE.

See also: New Doge? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Price Grows By 150% As Major Crypto Exchanges List It

These transactions weren’t just isolated instances, as the fees did not deter a majority of users from trading these tokens. A report revealed that of the top 10 trading pairs on Uniswap, five were “dog meme coins.”

Essentially, these tokens alone accounted for over $1.55 billion in volume over the past 24-hours.

“I'm sure there's a few buyers who cannot sell because they don’t have enough ETH in their wallets after buying,” said crypto trader “icebergy” on Twitter.

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tuesday's Market Minute: Thar She Doge

For the last several months, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been pledging to take Dogecoin to the moon. On Sunday, he tweeted that SpaceX is launching a satellite named “Doge-1” on a mission paid for with Dogecoin. read more

Digital Asset Custody Solutions: Should You Build Or Buy? | Opinion

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board of Benzinga. Banks and governments have had centuries to improve the quick transfer of traditional currency.  read more

'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Adds $11B To Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin's Net Worth

Another meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw a price rise of over 1647.42% in the past week. What Happened: At press time, SHIB was trading even higher at $0.00002948, gaining over 50% moments after Binance announced it would list the token. read more

Tesla To Accept Dogecoin? Elon Musk Sends Price Up 15% Minutes After Tweet

Elon Musk, sometimes referred to as the “Dogefather,” proved that he is still capable of driving market momentum after he asked his followers if Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) should accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and only 10 minutes after the price of DOGE was up by 15%. read more