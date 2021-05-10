Bespoke Growth Partners CEO Mark Peikin on the Triangular Reverse Merger

On May 4th, Benzinga interviewed Bespoke Growth Partners CEO Mark Peikin to talk about the triangular reverse merger between TTM Digital Assets and Technologies and Sysorex.

Peikin explains that TTM Digital is the controlling entity of the two subsidiary companies of Sysorex with the other subsidiary being the Sysorex Government Services. Bespoke Growth Partners was an early investor in TTM back when Ethereum was trading at around $60. Peikin then introduced TTM to Sysorex.

With north of 12,000 Nvidia computers, the New York and North Carolina-based company is the largest Ethereum miner in the United States. Peikin talked about the benefits to Ethereum over Bitcoin as he believes Ethereum mining is a highly profitable business and more flexible as Ethereum can create “smart contracts” and “centralized finance.”

Benzinga thanks Mark Peikin and Bespoke Growth Partners for coming on the show to help explain the merger to the listeners and the promising future of Ethereum.