fbpx
QQQ
-5.48
339.57
-1.64%
DIA
+ 2.28
345.55
+ 0.66%
SPY
-0.65
422.68
-0.15%
TLT
-0.31
139.54
-0.22%
GLD
+ 0.47
171.12
+ 0.27%

Bespoke Growth Partners CEO Mark Peikin on the Triangular Reverse Merger

byJay Rubin
May 10, 2021 9:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bespoke Growth Partners CEO Mark Peikin on the Triangular Reverse Merger

On May 4th, Benzinga interviewed Bespoke Growth Partners CEO Mark Peikin to talk about the triangular reverse merger between TTM Digital Assets and Technologies and Sysorex.

Peikin explains that TTM Digital is the controlling entity of the two subsidiary companies of Sysorex with the other subsidiary being the Sysorex Government Services. Bespoke Growth Partners was an early investor in TTM back when Ethereum was trading at around $60. Peikin then introduced TTM to Sysorex.

With north of 12,000 Nvidia computers, the New York and North Carolina-based company is the largest Ethereum miner in the United States. Peikin talked about the benefits to Ethereum over Bitcoin as he believes Ethereum mining is a highly profitable business and more flexible as Ethereum can create “smart contracts” and “centralized finance.”

Benzinga thanks Mark Peikin and Bespoke Growth Partners for coming on the show to help explain the merger to the listeners and the promising future of Ethereum. 

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets General

Related Articles

11 Cryptos that are on the Move in 2021

Satoshi Nakomoto created the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in 2009, affording users privacy, power, and opportunity within a decentralized communal financial system outside of the Byzantine banking structure. He disappeared in 2011; his influence, anything but.  read more

'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Adds $11B To Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin's Net Worth

Dogecoin knockoff Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw a price rise of over 1647.42% in the past week. What Happened: At press time, SHIB was trading even higher at $0.00002948, gaining over 50% moments after Binance announced it would list the token. read more

Why Ethereum Is On The Rise

The interest in Ethereum technology has never been higher. Ethereum is the second-largest public Blockchain network by both market capitalization and daily trading volume. It has already undergone remarkable development in its young history and continues to grow steadily. In 2020, an average of $231 million in ether was traded daily on spot exchanges. read more

What's Driving The Ethereum Rally?

Ethereum (ETH) touched a fresh all-time high of $4,138.46 in the early hours of Monday as the surge in the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap continued unabated. See also: How to Buy Ethereum (ETH) read more