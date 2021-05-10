Yearn Secure Is Now Online and Ready to Disrupt DeFi

Even the best futurologist or dystopian would have failed to predict correctly the havoc that the Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked the world over. Everything has changed or is changing and, even if the vaccines are here holding the promise of a return to the old reality, the truth is that nothing will ever be the same because now we know. We all know.

What do we know, I hear you ask? Among many other things, many people have found a way to achieve some form of labor independence, even if partial. Suddenly the owners do not hold all the cards anymore. It's normal. It's what happened after the black plague in medieval Europe.

One of the avenues of new financial independence for the people is DeFi (decentralized finance). That's a brand new term coined to describe a brand new phenomenon, namely, the new universe of financial software-focused built on and around blockchain technology that is, hence, geared towards making the most of the new opportunities inherent in cryptocurrencies.

It's not just that you can work from home or on your own pet projects and make an actual living. Blockchains and FinTech have also shown us that there is financial life outside the traditional financial system. No, you don't really need your old bank anymore. Or your credit/debit card or the taxman sniffing your every move. After a few seminal years, now every service is available in some form in FinTech or the Cryptoverse, and it's cheaper, quicker, more reliable, less intrusive.

This is the context in which Yearn Secure (YSEC) launched its Launchpad in April, and the new projects are already there, in the platform, doing the trick for the users. The platform's current poster child is Coxexa (COX), a fully integrated platform that includes every service needed by the market to streamline a user's transaction.

The Yearn Secure Paradigm

But what is Yearn Secure, exactly? Let's find out.

The idea is to offer a new family of DeFi protocols focused on those unique opportunities offered by low capitalization promising projects (low-cap gems) that are luckily abundant in the current times.

DeFi is just too popular and rentable right now (yes, the pandemic is helping push things along, but that's not the whole story). That is drawing in a lot of new users that are feeling comfortable with the idea of trying their luck in the new digital economy. They want to be like those few lucky souls who bought Bitcoins at cents apiece so many years ago. And remember, it’s not a Bitcoin lottery scam that comes in every now and then.

YSEC or Yearn Secure acts as an automatic launchpad. There, developers can offer their very own, highly customized brand of tokenomics. They can be as specific as they want when it comes to particular trading pairs, time intervals, token allocations. In the end, this improvement in functionality for developers and investors builds a safer space for everybody involved in DeFi.

Why YSEC? Why now? Because there is a lot of hype around DeFi. That's great. But too many new people coming in at the same time make it so much harder to keep things simple, transparent, and safe for all the newcomers as well as the developers and the investors who were there, to begin with. The new platform's ability to automatize whole new projects makes it easier for new investors to avoid scams, exit the ones they're already in, and make everything safer in general.

It's a live platform, and everyone can use it. Developers can set up their presales in a highly customized way, decide on liquidity requirements, set up presale contracts, and all those cool things.

Investors, in turn, can see all the presale contracts, details, and tokenomics published before the deed is done so that they can enter every new position with their eyes wide open and fully informed decisions at every step of the way.

In the end, every decision to accept or reject a contract, a tokenization policy, or any other feature offered by new blockchain projects belongs to the investors who choose to support them (or not) by investing their hard-earned money in them. Yearn Secure guarantees that they can do that with complete peace of mind.

The Bottom Line

This project is built to maximize token holder benefits. If you look at the basic structure, it’s nothing but an effective dividend pool.

So now you know. If you would like to find out more about YSEC you can always have a look at the project’s web page and see what all the hype is (and surely will be) about. If you are a mobile platform enthusiast, as it is so common these days, fear not. A mobile dashboard is on the works so that you can enjoy all of YSEC’s benefits on your phone or your tablet.