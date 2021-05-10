World Token Expands: Arrival at Facebook and the Start of a TikTok Contest

A few days ago, on May 2nd, a DeFi project known as World Token — a unique platform that combines different frictionless yield protocols’ tokenomics to achieve ultimate instant rewards and additional benefits — suggested a TikTok contest to its community. The community was, naturally, excited about the idea and potential rewards, and so on the very next day, May 3rd, the project announced the start of the contest.

Essentially, the TikTok contest offers users to win a share of a $10,000 prize simply by completing a few simple steps. Users are required to like the tweet and retweet it, create a TikTok video dedicated to World Token, use a number of suggested hashtags, tag 2 friends in the video’s caption, and fill up a simple form.

The videos can feature pretty much anything as long as World Token is somehow tied to it, so users have the artistic freedom to do whatever they want. There are a few minor notes that the project had to insist on, including only admitting 1 submission per account, not tolerating racism, sexism, or hate speech of any kind, and not allowing cheating or the usage of bots.

The contest started on Monday, May 3rd, at 1 PM UTC, and it will last for a week, ending on May 10th, 1 PM UTC. The rest of it is in the hands of the TikTok community. The video with the most views will receive $2,000 in WORLD, and so will the video with the most likes, and the one with the most shares. These are expected to be three different winners, although it is possible to win in two or maybe even all three categories, in which case, the rewards will likely stack, although that was not specified.

As for the rest of the money, it will be distributed randomly among 8 other accounts, each of which will receive $500 in WORLD tokens.

The move is a part of a bigger campaign dedicated to spreading awareness of the token and its mission. Another effort for the purposes of the same campaign is the project’s move to expand to Facebook, where it now has its own page for users to follow if that is their preferred platform.

A Roadmap for May 2021

The project is also working tirelessly to increase its development, particularly when it comes to the development of its marketplace, which is expected to launch at some point this month. In other words, the mainnet is approaching, and the team is doing its best to regularly update the community on new developments and breakthroughs, as well as the timetable for any event that may be coming in days, weeks, and months to come.

For that reason, World Token just published an updated roadmap, announcing new, upcoming releases.

Its first goal is to have its Marketplace rolled out, which will bring all digital goods and services, such as NFTs, listed for sale. There will also be seller reviews, Q&As, and more. After that, Marketplace V2 is expected to come, and with this second release, the project will implement the Layer 2 system. This will allow for gas-less sales between participants, smart contract-managed deposit and withdrawal system, gas-less transfers of NFT ownership within the platform, and alike.

Finally, the project also announced the launch of its P2P exchange, which is going to come out at some point after the launch of Marketplace V2. It will be an ERC20/BEP20 P2P exchange, that will allow buyers to obtain WORLD tokens through methods other than just CEXes and DEXes, while also working as an on-ramp for fiat, and eliminating the need to use centralized platforms, at all.

Simply put, there is still a lot of work to be done, but the project feels like the results of its team’s hard work are about to become clear to all, so users, developers, and everyone else tied to the project have a lot to hope for in May 2021.