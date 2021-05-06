fbpx
QQQ
-0.08
329.11
-0.02%
DIA
+ 1.37
340.97
+ 0.4%
SPY
+ 0.43
415.36
+ 0.1%
TLT
+ 0.38
139.31
+ 0.27%
GLD
+ 2.69
164.62
+ 1.61%

The Next Hot Altcoin? Zilliqa Outperforming Dogecoin, Bitcoin And Ethereum Thursday

byAaron Bry
May 6, 2021 1:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
The Next Hot Altcoin? Zilliqa Outperforming Dogecoin, Bitcoin And Ethereum Thursday

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL), a cryptocurrency launched in 2017, is up about 17% over the past 24 hours at $0.2493 at press time and is outperforming Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Like many other cryptocurrencies, Zilliqa has had a meteoric rise throughout the last six months. In November, Zilliqa was trading at $0.02 a coin.

Zilliqa boasts a unique "sharding" feature that allows the coin to grow in an efficient manner.

“Zilliqa solves the prevailing issue of scalability using its own unique sharding technique, which allows the blockchain to scale in a linear fashion as the network grows in size,” its website says. “Its ability to handle a large volume of transactions makes it suitable to meet enterprise needs.”

Check out Benzinga's crypto coverage

Scilla is a coding language built on Zilliqa and blockchain technology that allows for secure “smart contracts.” Scilla was built to tackle many security issues that hold back other languages.

“In addition to using well-studied and established mechanisms to validate transactions, Zilliqa is powered by the first peer-reviewed and safe-by-design smart contract language called Scilla,” according to the website.

Prospective traders and investors should know Zilliqa’s market cap has been steadily growing and is among the top 30 largest market cap for cryptocurrencies at press time.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Technical Levels To Watch As Ethereum Classic Surges

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is another version of Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) with slight differences. read more

CME Group Ends In-Person Trade, Successfully Launches Micro Bitcoin Futures

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) announced an end to most open outcry trading pits while honing in on emerging markets with new products like Micro Bitcoin futures. read more

College Athletes Should Be Able To Profit From The Sale Of Their Own NFTs. Here's How That Could Work

The 2021 NFL draft was quietly one of the most groundbreaking NFL drafts in history. This has nothing to do with COVID or the players that were picked. Rather, there was an underlying theme that crypto and digital assets can change the way franchises do business.  read more

VanEck, BetaShares Apply For Aussie Bitcoin ETFs

Financial services firms VanEck and BetaShares have filed with Australian regulators to launch exchange-traded funds backed by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other crypto assets. read more