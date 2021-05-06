fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
329.03
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
342.34
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
415.79
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.69
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
167.31
+ 0%

Three Ways 'Ethereum Dwarfs Bitcoin,' According To Mark Cuban

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 6, 2021 8:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Three Ways 'Ethereum Dwarfs Bitcoin,' According To Mark Cuban

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has been an advocate for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and his recent comments indicate a belief that it may even be superior to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: “The number of transactions and the diversity of transaction types along with the development efforts in Ethereum dwarf Bitcoin,” he said to CNBC.

“The utilization of Ethereum is much higher.”

Cuban believes that there are three reasons for this. First, the Ethereum blockchain processes a larger number of transactions per second, making payments much faster and efficient.

Secondly, Ethereum is a smart contract platform that powers the creations of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Although Cuban admitted that Bitcoin is the “more established store of value” at the moment, he believes that Ethereum potentially has far more in store for the crypto space.

“Ethereum…is booming with development that I think will create so many new applications,” said Cuban.

Finally, he believes that the long-awaited upgrade to Ethereum’s network – ETH 2.0 – will play an important part in shaping the future of the crypto asset.

“The impact of Ethereum could be greater than we currently imagine,” he explained.

ETH 2.0 is expected to make the Ethereum network faster and more secure, “all of which will be hugely positive as a whole for Ethereum,” according to Cuban.

See also: Here's Why JPMorgan Believes Ethereum Will Continue Growing Faster Than Bitcoin

The investor did note that the only challenge with Ethereum as an investment is that its price movements may be difficult to predict until the update is fully rolled out.

Price Action: Ethereum set an all-time high of $3,541 earlier today, and its market dominance rose to 16.86%.

At press time, the digital asset traded at $3,502, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Image: Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Analyst Ratings Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Goldman Sachs Leads $15M Investment Round In Crypto Analytics Firm Coin Metrics

Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) led a $15 million Series B investment round in cryptocu read more

Fintech Spotlight: Metromile To Accept Premiums, Pay Claims In Bitcoin

Metromile Inc (NASDAQ: MILE), an insurance-focused fintech powered by data science and machine learning, announced Thursday it will allow policyholders the option to pay for insurance and receive payment for claims in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or U.S. dollars. read more

Why Coinbase Is Shutting Down Its San Francisco Office

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) said it plans to close its San Francisco office next year. read more

Why Is Telcoin Crypto Ripping Through The Roof?

Telcoin (TEL) hit an all-time high of $0.0037 Wednesday late night, with the cryptocurrency adding over 80% in a 24-hour period at press time. read more