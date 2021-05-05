fbpx
QQQ
-6.05
342.24
-1.8%
DIA
+ 0.42
340.69
+ 0.12%
SPY
-2.44
420.63
-0.58%
TLT
+ 0.94
137.58
+ 0.68%
GLD
-1.28
169.12
-0.76%

Cramer Owns 'A Lot' Of Ethereum, Says He Is 'Not Selling It'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 5, 2021 2:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cramer Owns 'A Lot' Of Ethereum, Says He Is 'Not Selling It'

CNBC host Jim Cramer revealed Tuesday that he is invested in Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

What Happened: The “Mad Money” host said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” program that he has “got a lot of ether.”

Cramer revealed he purchased ETH in order to bid on non-fungible tokens that were being auctioned by Time magazine in March.

“I didn’t get it, so I just kept the ether,” said the former hedge fund manager.

The auction concluded on March 24, a day on which ETH traded between $1,678 and $1,593.41 — hitting an intraday high of $1,740.43, according to CoinMarketCap data.

At press time, ETH traded 1.5% higher at $3,294.32. The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $3,523.59 on Tuesday.

In terms of year-to-date gains, ETH has gained 347.36%.

Why It Matters: Cramer said he might “buy a house” with his ETH holdings. He had said last month that he paid off a mortgage from his profitable Bitcoin (BTC) investments, CNBC reported separately.

“I now own a house — lock, stock and barrel — because I bought this currency,” Cramer had said at the time.
See Also: Jim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, Stocks

BTC traded 1.04% lower at $55,146.97 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency has rallied 88.97% since the year began.

Separately, in a video for the Street on Monday, Cramer said, “My Ethereum has gone up tremendously in value, and I’m not selling it.” He said he sold a “lot of” BTC because he had his “eye on a place.”

At press time, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies was up by 1.42% at $2.26 trillion.

Read Next: Is Now The Time To Buy Bitcoin Or Ethereum Options?

Photo by Crypto Dost on Flickr

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What To Watch For As Uniswap Launches V3 On Wednesday

Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) is the largest decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain. The exchange allows users to swap cryptocurrencies without creating an account. read more

Ethereum Classic Continues To Skyrocket, Outperforming Dogecoin Over Past Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) may have charted multiple new all-time highs on Tuesday but in terms of weekly gains, the meme cryptocurrency trailed Ethereum Classic (ETC). What Happened: ETC traded rose 44.99% in a 24-hour period leading up to press time Tuesday night to $78.73, while DOGE was up 33% at $0.57. read more

Bob Pisani Says Ethereum Will Be More Valuable Than Bitcoin

CNBC's Bob Pisani shared that he thought Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) will eventually be more valuable than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Tuesday on CNBC's "The Exchange." Bitcoin is "just a cryptocurrency," but Ethereum is far more versatile with its smart contracts, Pisani said.  read more

Mark Cuban Puts Money Where Mouth Is With $1M Bets On Netflix, Amazon And Crypto

Entrepreneur and NBA team owner Mark Cuban has never shied away from a good public argument. One friendly Twitter exchange led to $2 million in bets on a 10-year price appreciation performance. read more