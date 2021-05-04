Bob Pisani Says Ethereum Will Be More Valuable Than Bitcoin

CNBC's Bob Pisani shared that he thought Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) will eventually be more valuable than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Tuesday on CNBC's "The Exchange."

Bitcoin is "just a cryptocurrency," but Ethereum is far more versatile with its smart contracts, Pisani said.

Using Ethereum as a smart contract, one can transfer ownership of real estate, transfer ownership of stocks or send money overseas, he noted.

People are starting to understand the versatility of Ethereum and that's why it has outperformed Bitcoin recently, he told CNBC. "Ethereum realizes the true potential of blockchain," Pisani added.

Related Link: Is Now The Time To Buy Bitcoin Or Ethereum Options?

Price Action: Ethereum is up 357.63% year-to-date, while Bitcoin is up 88.28% year-to-date.

At last check Tuesday afternoon, Ethereum was down 1.75% at $3,373.94 and Bitcoin was down 4.47% at $54,638.70.

(Image by WorldSpectrum from Pixabay)