Altrady Gives Cryptocurrency Traders the Gift of Time

Time is a commodity that can’t be packaged and traded on the stock market.

Altrady is giving cryptocurrency traders the gift of time thanks to their trading automation platform that allows users to perform multiple trading transactions simultaneously, and to obtain better profits.

"I started developing Altrady with a simple goal – to make crypto trading accessible to everyone. I understand the pains and struggles of traders, and I just want to make our lives easier," Benoist Claasen, founder at Altrady, said.

Altrady offers an all-in-one solution for trading with the following features:

An easy trading interface

An automatic portfolio to keep track of assets

Innovative trading tools to earn consistent profits

Trading analytics to minimize risks and determine the efficacy of your trading strategy

Fast and accurate alerts to get winning trades

Ability to use mobile, desktop, and web devices to access trades anytime and anywhere.

Users are able to do away with documenting every trade transaction on time-consuming spreadsheets and determining if they are profitable. Real-time market data is provided. Immediate price alerts and trade notifications are sent via desktop, mobile, and email to expedite dealings and optimize profits.

Up to 10 orders can quickly be created using different strategies. The dashboard can be modified to the user’s liking. Price and size scales allow users to determine how much spread should be used between the orders and what size should be applied.

Performance can be tracked using positions and break-even calculator widgets. Whenever something new is purchased, a position is opened and profits are calculated against the current price. Positions are raised; when more is purchased, the break-even point is then adjusted. When stock is sold, the break-even point is updated until your investment is fully recouped or when there is no longer a balance left of what you bought. A crypto-based scanner can be used 24/7 to find thousands of trading opportunities in every market. Upward and downward movements in the market can be tracked using Quick Scan, which will also notify users of any changes.

Trading can now be done hassle-free, creating a greater work-life balance thanks to Altrady’s crypto trading platform.

For more information, visit www.Altrady.com.