fbpx
QQQ
-1.93
339.82
-0.57%
DIA
+ 2.11
336.86
+ 0.62%
SPY
+ 0.62
416.72
+ 0.15%
TLT
-0.06
138.70
-0.04%
GLD
+ 2.15
163.53
+ 1.29%

3 Cryptocurrency Plays For Stock Investors

byMark Putrino
May 3, 2021 3:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Cryptocurrency Plays For Stock Investors

Many investors are reluctant to buy cryptocurrencies. This isn’t a surprise. They're still relatively new and they can be hard to understand.

But there may be a solution for these investors. Some funds invest in cryptocurrencies and can give investors exposure to cryptos, but trade just like regular stocks or ETFs.

These trusts include the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) and the Grayscale Litecoin Trust (OTCQX:LTCN).

See Also: Best ETFs

GBTC invests its assets solely into Bitcoin. The investment objective is to reflect the price performance of Bitcoin minus fees and expenses. The annual fee is 2% and the assets under management (AUM) are about $36 billion.

gbtc.png

ETHE invests its assets solely into Ethereum. The investment objective is to reflect the price performance of Ethereum minus fees and expenses. The annual fee is 3% and the AUM is about $437 million.

ethe.png

LTCN invests its assets into Litecoin. The investment objective is to reproduce the price performance of Litecoin minus fees and expenses. The annual fee is 2.5% and the AUM is about $395 million.

ltcn.png

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Specialty ETFs Markets ETFs

Related Articles

These OTC Securities Had The Most Trading Activity In March

In March, OTC Markets trading was still heavily influenced by crypto and cannabis, but had some interesting trends and outliers in the mix. During the month of March, total dollar volume from OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink markets reached just over $75 billion, a decrease of about 8.5% from February. read more

CI Global Asset Management To Launch World's First Ethereum ETF

-Bloomberg read more

Fed Chair Powell Says Sees Crypto Assets As Vehicles For Speculation, Says They're Not Being Actively Used As Payments

-Reuters read more

Bitcoin Exchange Kraken Considers Going Public In 2022

-Bloomberg Citing CNBC read more