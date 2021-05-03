fbpx
QQQ
-1.15
339.04
-0.34%
DIA
+ 2.58
336.39
+ 0.76%
SPY
+ 1.46
415.88
+ 0.35%
TLT
+ 0.08
138.56
+ 0.06%
GLD
+ 2.27
163.40
+ 1.37%

The Crypto Market Is Now Bigger Than Any Company

byAdrian Zmudzinski
May 3, 2021 1:01 pm
The Crypto Market Is Now Bigger Than Any Company

The total cap of the crypto asset market has reached $2.3 trillion, making it larger than the market capitalization of any company and possibly any asset except for gold.

What Happened: The total market capitalization of all crypto assets reached $2.311 trillion Monday, according to CoinMarkerCap data, making it considerably higher than Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) market cap of $2.2 trillion.

Cryptos have been approaching the valuation of the world's most valuable publicly traded firm for some time. This follows the  astonishing growth of the crypto asset market of 851% from $243 billion 12 months ago up to the current high of $2.311 trillion.

This is not the only astonishing metric in the crypto asset space, which has been breaking all kinds of records this year. As Benzinga reported earlier Monday,, the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is now worth $366 billion — significantly higher than Bank of America's market capitalization of $349 billion.

Even more astonishingly, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — a cryptocurrency dedicated to a meme that was created as a joke — recently reached a market cap of nearly $54.45 billion, higher than that of blue-chip companies Ford Motors at $46.31 billion and Kraft Heinz's at $48.84 billion.

The market cap of the world's top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) stands at $1.1 trillion — way above Facebook, Tesla, Visa, Samsung, JPMorgan or Walmart.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

