fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
336.41
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
338.20
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
412.32
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.50
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
166.50
+ 0%

PooCoin Skyrockets 100% In 'Beyond Dogecoin' Rally, Because Why Not?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
April 21, 2021 2:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
PooCoin Skyrockets 100% In 'Beyond Dogecoin' Rally, Because Why Not?

The repulsively named PooCoin (POOCOIN) cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $5.17 near press time in the early hours of Wednesday.

What Happened: POOCOIN traded 77.6% higher at $4.68 at press time, according to CoinGecko data. The decentralized finance, or DeFi, token was launched on March 9.

The project held a competition to create an official logo, which gave PooCoin its current meme-themed look. 

The intraday gains in POOCOIN far surpass those of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or even the other joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), which was in the red.

BTC and ETH were higher by 0.79% and 8.51% at $55,309.10 and $2,298.36 respectively at press time. DOGE traded 18.02% lower at $0.34.

Why It Matters: After a lackluster “Doge Day” where the adherents of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency failed to push DOGE’s price to $0.69 or $1 levels, the frenzy seems to have shifted to DeFi coins.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The "alt of alt season" saw DeFi coins on the Uniswap (UNI) network enjoy impressive single-day gains. These coins include Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the newly launched Weed Doge (WOGE). 

At press time, UNI traded 6.79% higher at $31.88. SHIB traded 26.10% lower at $0.000002567. WOGE was down 94.72% at $0.0018, as per Uniswap.org. 

PooCoin — perhaps an allusion to the colloquial term shitcoin — isn’t the only newly launched DeFi token enjoying its moment in the sun. 

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON), a coin that penalizes sellers and rewards long-term holders, surged 51.61%% higher at $0.00001084 at press time. Since the month began, the coin has surged 3513.33%.

Read Next: $1,000 Dogecoin Investment On Jan. 1 Could Buy You A Tesla Model S — But Holding This Crypto Would Have Gotten You 4

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Alt Of Alt Season? As Dogecoin Mutes, Look-Alikes Are Thriving

Dogecoin (DOGE) remained muted, trading slightly above the 30-cent level, as the so-called “Doge Day” drew to a close on Tuesday night at press time but the frenzy surrounding the joke cryptocurrency has extended to some decentralized finance coins. read more

Doge Day Ends With A Whimper Instead Of A Howl As Dogecoin Shrinks Over 20%

“Doge day” turned out to be a damp squib as Dogecoin (DOGE) failed to soar to the levels envisaged by the Doge Army. What Happened: Instead of taking off to the moon, the Dogecoin rocket came crashing down to earth. DOGE traded 21.28% lower at $0.32 at press time Tuesday night. read more

NFTs Strongly Gaining Popularity In The Cannabis Space-- PotPunks For 4/20

The following article is sponsored by PotPunks.The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only. read more

Why Video Game Giant Ubisoft Backs Tezos Crypto Project

Ubisoft — one of the world's top video game producing studios — joined the Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) project as a corporate backer. read more