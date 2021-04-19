You Can Now Pay For Time Magazine Subscription With Cryptocurrency

Major mainstream news outlet Time Magazine will soon accept crypto assets for subscription payments.

What Happened: Time Magazine has announced today that it will accept crypto assets for subscription payments through a partnership with cryptocurrency financial services firm Crypto. com (CRYPTO: CRO).

Subscribers paying with digital assets will have access to content across Time.com for 18 months and subscriber-only events and offerings, but this payment option is only available to customers based out of Canada and the United States.

A global rollout is planned to take place within the next months.

Crypto.com, which offers services mimicking those offered by traditional banks — loans, interest payout, transaction management, and custody — will offer Pay Rewards of up to 10% back for subscribers who elect to pay using its CRO token.

The announcement follows Time Magazine's March debut in the crypto asset space when the publication announced the auction of three tokenized versions of its covers.