IPO Warrior Matt Hammond Joins 'Power Hour' To Talk Trading Coinbase

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) made its debut on Wednesday, making it a focus of discussion on Benzinga's "Power Hour" YouTube show.

The show's host Luke Jacobi spoke with IPO Warriors' Matt Hammond, who said, "I'm setting a limit order just above the indication price" for Coinbase.

Hammond added that he's adjusting his limit order as the reference price for Coinbase goes higher.

The biggest mistake he made when he started trading IPOs was placing market orders after trading became available, Hammond said. Setting a limit order before the company goes live creates the opportunity to buy shares right away, he added.

Jacobi explained that the market maker tries to figure out a fair price for the stock to start trading by determining the prices where the buyers and sellers of the stock are lined up.

The typical time time-slot "these blockbuster IPOs debut," said Hammond, "is 12:30 p.m. EST to 1:30 p.m. EST."

The Nasdaq set the reference price for Coinbase at $250 per share. The stock opened Wednesday afternoon at $381 and rose to a high of $410 before pulling back slightly, according to a Benzinga article by Shanthi Rexaline, which also stated that at the intraday peak of $410, Coinbase's valuation works out to $107.13 billion.

