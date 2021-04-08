fbpx
MoneyLion To Provide Users Access To Digital Assets After Investing In Zero Hash

byRenato Capelj
April 8, 2021 12:27 pm
MoneyLion, a financial wellness platform, formally announced its investment in Zero Hash.

What Happened: MoneyLion is a holistic platform for wealth accumulation and management.

To empower members to buy, sell, and earn cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, MoneyLion announced it partnered and invested in Zero Hash, a provider of turnkey solutions which allow platforms to launch and provide experiences around digital assets, with no regulatory overhead or technical complications.

“We’re seeing exploding interest in the utility and investment potential of digital currencies, but one of the top reasons our members say they haven’t yet acquired cryptocurrencies is because they lack knowledge of the asset class,” said Dee Choubey, MoneyLion co-founder and CEO.

“We want to empower people with the tools and education they are looking for to feel confident when they decide to enter this market. The MoneyLion crypto offering will provide members an intuitive way to own digital currencies within a seamless and secure environment and, through our strategic investment in Zero Hash, we’re confident that we’re advancing our mission to increase access to previously exclusive financial services.”

Why It Matters: The appetite for digital assets is growing.

That is according to a February survey of over 30,000 U.S. adults by research group PIPLSAY; more than 25% of Americans plan to invest in cryptocurrency this year. In a survey of more than 2,000 MoneyLion members, 60% are already investing in cryptocurrencies today, while 77% are interested in owning digital assets in the next year.

“We’re excited to be partnering with MoneyLion at a critical time in the cryptocurrency market, as month-over-month user growth suggests impending mainstream consumer adoption," said Edward Woodford, Zero Hash co-founder, and CEO. "We look forward to playing a critical part in MoneyLion’s ability to provide cutting-edge access to the next generation financial system.”

MoneyLion customers can expect to see digital asset offerings appear in the fall of 2021.

