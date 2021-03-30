Gekkoin Offers Users To Invest in Bitcoin With 100% Risk Protection Through Structured Deposits

Over the course of the past month, the price of Bitcoin has risen by up to 30% to a peak value of $55,000. At the same time, the cryptocurrency’s volatility has also increased, reaching annual records of 6%. Despite the fact that the asset remains high-risk, the interest of private and institutional investors towards it continues to grow. Such market conditions have resulted in the rise of demand for instruments capable of hedge the risks involved.

Gekkoin offers investors and traders on the market the possibility of protecting their portfolios against losses in case of drops in the price of cryptocurrencies through the use of structured deposits. The innovative product developed by Gekkoin is an evolution of instruments available on the classical financial market that had previously been unavailable to crypto traders. Gekkoin’s structured deposits allow investors to use cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH and Monero, to increase the deposit rate, while providing capital insurance of up to 100% in the event of negative market dynamics by employing securities and bonds in the portfolio.

Ease of use and convenience of Gekkoin’s range of products allow users to conduct operations directly through an uncluttered and easy-to-navigate terminal. Bank card accessibility and an account are all that is needed for making transfers and exchange operations within the system. The company provides ready-made investment solutions with low entry thresholds and a range of tailored strategy options that both professional investors and users not familiar with cryptocurrencies can resort to. Three types of strategies are provided by default with different levels of adjustable risk – balanced, dynamic and safe.

The strategies on offer grant users a high degree of freedom in deciding the level of risk they are willing to take. The dynamic strategy is tailored to give users an opportunity of earning up to 50% on increases in cryptocurrency price, while the safe strategy provides around 4% yearly with bearish market dynamics, or as much as 18% during growth phases. The balanced strategy ensures incomes of 20-25% of cryptocurrency price hikes and up to 95-100% protection against losses. The use of two-layer investment portfolios consisting of assets on traditional and crypto markets for providing stable incomes and compensating negative price fluctuations during market phases has allowed Gekkoin to cater to the needs of different market players.

Gekkoin has established cooperation with the blockchain development services company Adventarium, the crypto broker AtlantEX and the fintech platform Papaya that provides users with safe, easy, and effective financial instruments (both crypto and fiat).

The company offers its service to European clients at the launch phase and with the coming update. Non-residents of the EEA will also be provided with an opportunity to open IBAN-accounts but without a card.

In the future, the company plans to add new currencies to the list of offered assets and is also looking to expand its presence into other regions and launch SWIFT payments to streamline bank-related operations for a broader range of market audiences.

Disclaimer: the writer does not have a relationship with Gekkoin This article is not financial advice and is educational in nature. Please consult your financial advisor before investing in any digital currencies or projects.

