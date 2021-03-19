fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.10
310.94
+ 0.35%
DIA
-3.31
332.68
-1%
SPY
-1.96
393.49
-0.5%
TLT
+ 0.83
133.09
+ 0.62%
GLD
+ 0.73
161.83
+ 0.45%

Wisekey Pulls Back: Technical Levels To Watch

byTyler Bundy
March 19, 2021 3:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wisekey Pulls Back: Technical Levels To Watch

WiSeKey International Holdings (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares were pulling back Friday.

The stock move follows the company's Thursday announcement of the development of a non-fungible token. Shares are pulling back Friday after rallying on Thursday.

WiSeKey is trading with a market cap of $231.6 million and a public float of 6.3 million shares. At last check the price was trading at $10.99, down 16.11%. wkey5min3-19-21.png

Wisekey Short-Term Chart Analysis: The 5-minute chart above shows the stock pulling back after making a high of $16.88. Previous highs near $16 show this area may be an area of resistance.

Before the rally on Thursday, the stock had highs up near the $9 mark. As a previous resistance, this level may now hold as an area of support.

The stock is trading below both the 200-day moving average (blue) and the volume-weighted average price (pink), indicating there may be bearish sentiment in the short term. These indicators may also act as a short-term resistance.

wkeydaily3-19-21.png

Wisekey Daily Chart Analysis: Above, the daily chart shows the stock has previously been able to find support near the $5 level. This could indicate it will hold support in the future.

The daily chart has shown many highs near the $12 level. In a few instances, the price was able to make highs over this level, but prior to Thursday, it has never been able to close higher — meaning this level could be potential resistance.

Bulls would like to see the stock cross above the potential resistance levels with consolidation before seeing a higher price move. Bears would like to see the stock sell off through the support levels and consolidate before the price potentially drops more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Small Cap Analysis Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

WISeKey Soars 64% As NFT Play

The number of companies announcing NFT news continues to rise. Stocks with associated news on non-fungible tokens are seeing investor demand and rising share prices. read more