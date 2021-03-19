The Latest NFT Auctions: A Quartz Article On NFTs, Brooklyn Filmmaker's Flatulent Recordings

The craze in creating auctions of non-fungible tokens has expanded to the borders of the sublime and the ridiculous, with a financial news site auctioning one its articles as an NFT while a gassy filmmaker hosts his own auction featuring audio clips of flatulence.

News For Sale: The financial news site Quartz has gone from covering NFT news to making it. The site has an article on sale as an NFT titled, somewhat appropriately, “This article is on sale as an NFT.”

Authors Samanth Subramanian and David Yanofsky pointed out: "The market for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, has been racking up plenty of firsts. The first NFT artwork to be auctioned by auctioned by Christie’s. The first Oscar-nominated movie to be released as an NFT. The first tweet by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, sold as an NFT. The first NFT album: Kings of Leon’s 'When You See Yourself.'

“Let it never be said that Quartz is behind the curve,” they continued. “We converted an article — this very article, in fact — into an NFT, a digital asset that essentially serves as its own certificate of ownership and authenticity.”

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Lauren Brown Fellowship at the International Women’s Media Foundation, which supports women journalists from underrepresented populations. The auction ends at 8 p.m. EDT March 21 and, as of the time of writing, there is a single bid for $1,809.91.

Air Freshener, Please: Separate from Quartz’s auction, Brooklyn-based filmmaker Alex Ramírez-Mallis has taken the NFT mania to a facetiously flatulent level.

According to a New York Post article, Ramírez-Mallis is auctioning off an NFT consisting of a year’s worth of audio clips that he recorded while sheltering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If people are selling digital art and GIFs, why not sell farts?” asked Ramírez-Mallis, who made the audio clips with four of his friends via a WhatsApp group chat.

The NFT auction for the 52-minute “Master Collection” audio file currently has a $183 auction bid, while individual recordings are also available for 0.05 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or roughly $85 a pop — and Ramírez-Mallis reported he already snagged one buyer.

