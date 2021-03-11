fbpx
QQQ
-0.89
312.66
-0.29%
DIA
+ 4.69
313.87
+ 1.47%
SPY
+ 2.26
384.87
+ 0.58%
TLT
+ 0.28
139.46
+ 0.2%
GLD
+ 0.82
160.03
+ 0.51%

Why This Theta Coin Has Spiked Over 900% This Year

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 11, 2021 12:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Key Points:
  • Theta Fuel (CRYPTO TFUEL) a "fuel" token that plays a role akin to gas on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain in the Theta ecosphere has skyrocketed about 919% since the year began to touch an alltime high $0.34 on Wednesday evening.
  • Why It Matters TFUEL has dual uses, it can be used for sending payments as well as for smart contract purposes.
  • After the launch of Theta 3.0 on April 21, token holders will gain the capability of staking TFUEL as yet another of earning passive income and for securing the network, reported Cointelegraph.
Why This Theta Coin Has Spiked Over 900% This Year

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) a “fuel” token that plays a role akin to gas on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain in the Theta ecosphere has skyrocketed about 919% since the year began to touch an all-time high $0.34 on Wednesday evening.

What Happened: TFUEL traded 60.88% higher at $0.29 at press time. The token’s yearly gains have bested Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) 91.97% returns in the same period.

The apex cryptocurrency traded 4.4% higher at $55,964.45 at press time.

Users of theta.tv can earn TFUEL by simply watching the service. Theta protocol also has another token called THETA (CRYPTO: THETA), which can be used for staking and running a node and to earn a proportional amount of TFUEL.

According to Theta explorer, 57.79% of THETA was staked, as of press time, when the token traded 19.35% higher at $6.46. 

Why It Matters: TFUEL has dual uses, it can be used for sending payments as well as for smart contract purposes.

After the launch of Theta 3.0 on April 21, token holders will gain the capability of staking TFUEL as yet another of earning passive income and for securing the network, reported Cointelegraph.

The update will also reportedly lead to a reduction in the supply of TFUEL as it introduces a new burning mechanism akin to a network fee.

The addition of smart contract features, non-fungible token creation, and decentralized finance applications are likely to increase the appeal of both TFUEL and THETA, as per Cointelegraph. 

See Also: Bitcoin Shoots Past $1T Market Cap Again But Ethereum Steals The Show With NFT Crypto Craze

Smart contract cryptocurrencies along with DeFi coins have been gaining ground of late. The buzz has extended to coins such as Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), NEO (CRYPTO: NEO), Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), and the chart-topper ETH.

ETH traded 1.27% higher at $ 1,796.85 at press time, the cryptocurrency has surged 144.06% since the year began.

Photo courtesy: Theta

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Such Freedom, Much Wow! Dogecoin Can Now Be Exchanged Without A Centralized Broker

The first-ever decentralized exchange to trade Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been launched — according to Komodo, a blockchain solutions provider. What Happened: The peer-to-peer decentralized exchange is powered by Komodo’s AtomicDEX engine, according to a statement issued Wednesday. read more

Digital Currency Group To Buy $250 Million Of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares

Digital Currency Group Inc (DCG), the parent company of Grayscale Investments, plans to purchase $250 million worth of shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC). read more

IRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'

A dedicated team of IRS criminal investigation professionals is now working on identifying taxpayers who have omitted to disclose income from cryptocurrency. read more

Why Crypto.com Coin Skyrocketed Today

What Happened: Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com’s native token CRO has rallied by over 70% in the past 24-hours, and its trading volume is up by 877%. read more