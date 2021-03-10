JN Silva And ThankYouX Return For Second NFT Drop On NiftyGateway On March 11

A lot has changed since photographer JN Silva and fine artist ThankYouX dropped their first NFT on NiftyGateway on December 30, 2020. In the past 9 weeks, NFTs have completely exploded with nearly $200 million in NFT sales in the past 30 days alone. Celebrities such as Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and Grimes are actively participating in the industry, helping bring mainstream light to the movement.

NFTs allow creators to mint fully verifiable, transferable, and unique digital assets, such as art and collectibles, and offer them to fans around the world. Simply put, creators now have the chance to sell their digital art directly to their fans and retain proceeds on all future sales – an unprecedented scenario that has democratized the art industry. Now, anyone can own an NFT and any creator can list an NFT.

Since December, Silva and ThankYouX have made it their mission to educate people about the potential and importance of NFTs. From hosting daily Clubhouse conversations to educating celebrities like Joe Budden on various podcasts, the duo are quickly becoming two of the most important artist-activists in this current NFT movement. With a combined client roster including Sony, Nike, Elon Musk, Zedd, Paul McCartney, and more, the industry could not ask for two better ambassadors. Now, their highly-anticipated next drop is now finally here.

Thank You Miami

The good news is that fans that missed out on their first drop will have a second chance on March 11, 2021 when Silva and ThankYouX release their follow up on Nifty Gateway titled Thank You Miami. Thank You Miami is the latest chapter in the long and winding journey every artist makes through self doubt to arrive fully transformed at their destination. This series is an ode to art and innovation and the limitless possibilities of an emerging movement.

For those familiar with the artists’ first drop, the theme around cubes will be present, albeit with a new surprise – the cubes are changing form. The journey from New York to Miami can be interpreted in many different ways. One could argue it represents the current shift from New Yorkers moving to Miami to seek more crypto-friendly regulation as well as the emerging culture where art and blockchain intersect. Another interpretation could be around Silva’s Venezuelan roots and a possible homage to the Venezuelan community in Miami.

Silva explains, “When given the opportunity, art expands, spreads, and consumes the hearts and minds of the audience. We want to tell the story of emerging artists who through perseverance and consistent creative output arrive at life changing breakthroughs.”

ThankYouX adds, “The cubes are a very specific artistic structure, the liquid paint is chaos and confusion and freedom. My cubes have always represented some form of control. My art is very messy and loud so the geometric patterns are a way to hold everything together. Abstract pieces are more freeing and a way to let loose. Now that the cubes have changed shape to liquid paint, it creates a healthy mental balance of madness and organization.”

Thank You Miami will launch on NiftyGateway on March 11, 2021 at 7:00pm ET and will offer two Open Editions, one One of One edition, and one Silent Auction. To support the drop and learn more about how to get involved, visit NiftyGateway .

Disclaimer: The writer has a personal relationship with an artist mentioned in this article. This article is informational/educational and does not represent financial advice. Cryptocurrencies, NFTs included, can be volatile. Please consult your financial advisor prior.

