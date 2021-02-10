Market Overview

Lindsay Lohan Tweets In Support Of Bitcoin

Benzinga Staff  
February 10, 2021 10:38am
Lindsay Lohan Tweets In Support Of Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) proves its celebrity status once again as American actress Lindsay Lohan tweeted in support of the cryptocurrency earlier today.

What Happened: Lohan wrote ‘bitcoin to the moon’ and made waves in the crypto community.

"To the moon" is a commonly used expression in the crypto-sphere when referring to a coin’s price rising off the charts.

Why It Matters: Lohan did not disclose whether she has personally invested in the cryptocurrency, but she joins a list of celebrities who have recently endorsed crypto in one way or another.

This list includes Snoop Dogg, Lionel Messi, Kanye West, and more recently, Soulja Boy. A few weeks ago, the hip-hop artist asked his 5.2 million Twitter followers about the best way to purchase cryptocurrency.

Elon Musk’s recent tweets, and undoubtedly Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s billion-dollar Bitcoin purchase have helped bring crypto into the realm of mainstream media once more.

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $45,241 at the time of writing, down 1.3% in the past 24 hours.

Image: Wiki Сommmons

