Lindsay Lohan Tweets In Support Of Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) proves its celebrity status once again as American actress Lindsay Lohan tweeted in support of the cryptocurrency earlier today.

What Happened: Lohan wrote ‘bitcoin to the moon’ and made waves in the crypto community.

"To the moon" is a commonly used expression in the crypto-sphere when referring to a coin’s price rising off the charts.

Why It Matters: Lohan did not disclose whether she has personally invested in the cryptocurrency, but she joins a list of celebrities who have recently endorsed crypto in one way or another.

This list includes Snoop Dogg, Lionel Messi, Kanye West, and more recently, Soulja Boy. A few weeks ago, the hip-hop artist asked his 5.2 million Twitter followers about the best way to purchase cryptocurrency.

Elon Musk’s recent tweets, and undoubtedly Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s billion-dollar Bitcoin purchase have helped bring crypto into the realm of mainstream media once more.

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $45,241 at the time of writing, down 1.3% in the past 24 hours.

Image: Wiki Сommmons