Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ethereum Hits All-Time High (Again) As Bitcoin Remains Muted
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 24, 2021 8:59pm   Comments
Share:
Ethereum Hits All-Time High Again As Bitcoin Remains Muted

Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, hit an all-time high of $1,439.94 at press time late Sunday.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher at 32,819.76, which is about 20.8% lower than the all-time high of $41,429.38 it hit earlier this month.

Ethereum, which backs the namesake blockchain platform, had last week hit an all-time high of $1,432.44 but a correction soon followed that saw it drop to as much as $1,050.

The Vitalik Buterin-co-founded cryptocurrency is seeing overall strength based on smart contract and decentralized finance (DeFi) trends.

See Also: Why This Analyst Can See Ethereum Skyrocketing To $10,500

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETHE)

The Most Actively Traded Securities On OTC Markets In 2020 Included Cannabis, Crypto, And Multinationals
Global Markets Start Week On Positive Note, Ethereum Rally In Focus
DeFi Cryptocurrencies Hit Record Highs In Tandem With Ethereum
7 Numbers That Sum Up The Record Trading Activity On OTC Markets In 2020
Global Markets Rally Pauses On Profit Taking, Bitcoin Stays Above $31K
Global Markets Rally As Biden Takes Office, Dollar Softens, Bitcoin Falls To $33.2K
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Blockchain DeFi Digital Assets EthereumCryptocurrency Intraday Update Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com