Ethereum Hits All-Time High (Again) As Bitcoin Remains Muted

Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, hit an all-time high of $1,439.94 at press time late Sunday.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher at 32,819.76, which is about 20.8% lower than the all-time high of $41,429.38 it hit earlier this month.

Ethereum, which backs the namesake blockchain platform, had last week hit an all-time high of $1,432.44 but a correction soon followed that saw it drop to as much as $1,050.

The Vitalik Buterin-co-founded cryptocurrency is seeing overall strength based on smart contract and decentralized finance (DeFi) trends.

