Fintech Focus For October 9, 2020

Fintech Movers: Electronic trading giant Citadel Securities will bolster its already huge presence at the New York Stock Exchange by buying the NYSE market-making business of smaller rival IMC Financial Markets, the companies said. - WSJ

Affirm filed confidential IPO paperwork.

Ripple launches Line of Credit service.

Qontigo to launch SRI indices offering.

Virtu eyes a conditional order standard.

Revolut growing crypto with Fireblocks.

PPP scammers prefer fintech lenders.

Blockchain, crypto investments in 2020.

Rappi seeks to improve cash solutions.

Square put 1% of total assets in Bitcoin.

South Korea will test a CBDC next year.

BoA eyes micro consumer loans space.

Caliber Loans IPO and mortgage tech.

KPMG unveils blockchain infrastructure.

Instacart value rose on a $200M round.

Watch For This: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in a debate with Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden under a new format announced Thursday by the debates commission in which each candidate would appear at remote locations. - Al Jazeera

JPM, HSBC telling Paris staff to WFH.

Calculating maker-taker market costs.

Adidas looks to supplier sustainability.

Trading venues and better executions.

California reports on rotating outages.

Let’s Roam explores adventure books.

Robot spy vessel found near UK base.

Japan’s bullet trains hit a speed bump.

Ruby Tuesday has filed for bankruptcy.

Market Moving Headline: U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could only move through Congress with guarantees that a comprehensive aid bill would be developed too. - Reuters