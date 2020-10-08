Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Square Invests $50M In Bitcoin; Dorsey Sees A Currency For The Internet
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2020 9:37am   Comments
Share:
Square Invests $50M In Bitcoin; Dorsey Sees A Currency For The Internet

Square (NYSE: SQ) announced Thursday that it has purchased $50 million in bitcoin.

“Square believes cryptocurrency is an instrument of economic empowerment and provides a way to participate in a global monetary system, which aligns with the company’s purpose,” the payments company said in a tweet. 

Related Link: Square Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Dorsey A Bitcoin Bull: Jack Dorsey is the CEO of Square as well as Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). 

Dorsey recently said he believes bitcoin remains the most viable currency for the internet in an interview with Reuters.

The internet "wants a currency," and bitcoin is the “best manifestation of that thus far," he said. 

“I can’t see that changing given all the people who want the same thing and want to build it for that potential.”

Square is a financial services and mobile payments company based in San Francisco. The company markets several software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services.

SQ, Bitcoin Price Action: The price of one bitcoin was $10,746.86 at the time of publication Thursday.  

Square shares were trading 1.57% higher at $183 after the market open. 

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

3 Small-Cap Bitcoin Stocks That Could Benefit From Square's Purchase
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
After "Reopening" Stocks Rallied Yesterday, Travel And Retail Sectors Could Be Back In Focus
ROCE Insights For Square
Square Marks The Spot For Fabulous Fintech ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Jack Dorsey paymentsCryptocurrency News Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com