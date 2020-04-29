Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/29/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
April 29, 2020 5:29pm   Comments
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/29/2020

Bitcoin Shooting Higher Gaining Double-Digits

The Bitcoin bulls are further extending to the north in the latter stages of the day, now holding chunky double-digits gains of some 12% at the time of writing. Momentum really picked up pace as the price shot through the $8400-500 price range.

BTC/USD is now trading up at the highest levels seen in some three weeks. The price has been running higher for some nine sessions now, gaining pace to the north, as key barriers are broken; $7000, $7500, $8000, and now $8500.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD Bullish Momentum Is Growing Following Reclaim Of $200

Following the move back above $200, there will be room for a fast return back up to $250, the next major upside barrier and then $280. It is also worth noting the bulls were able to break down a descending trend line, which had been in play since 15 February. 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD Bull Flag Breach Attractive Greater Buying Confidence

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 3.35 % in the session on Wednesday. LTC/USD can see another strong wave of buyers once April highs are broken. The next major barrier to the upside should be noted at $47.50, $50 and then $62. 

Image sourced from Pixabay

 

