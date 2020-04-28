Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/28/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
April 28, 2020 4:21pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD Bulls Gunning For Big $8000 Return

Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down 0.50% in the second half of the session. BTC/USD bulls are running at seven straight days in the green, as the move higher continues. The next major barrier is viewable at the psychological $8000 mark. 

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD Move Above $200 Could Be Explosive

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.35% in the session on Tuesday. ETH/USD is consolidating just underneath the big $200 price mark. Should the bulls push above the noted level, it will likely restore buyer confidence. 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD Bulls Are Constructing A Flag Formation

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 0.45 % in the session on Tuesday. LTC/USD is a small step away from an explosive move north, barrier at $45. A return back into the $50 territory could quickly be seen and restoring buyer faith.

