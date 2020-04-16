Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/16/2020

Bitcoin pushed higher earlier in the session but as you can see from the 1-hour chart below the asset failed to take out some key levels. BTC/USD did manage to spike through the trendline but it didn't manage to gather enough momentum to sustain the move.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 12.35% in the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD encountered a huge wave of buying after being under pressure on Wednesday.

There is a known buying region down at $150, which supported Ethereum in its spike north.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by+7.80 % in the session on Wednesday.

LTC/USD encountered explosive buying down at $38.50, an unexpected surge.

The price managed to print fresh highs for the week, following the jump north.

Image sourced from Pixabay