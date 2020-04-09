Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/9/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
April 09, 2020 5:55pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: There Is A Very Strong Level Near 8K To Watch Out For

Bitcoin is having a breather today as the price stalls at the 55 daily exponential moving average. After the pair took the 7K level it seems as if there was no looking back but today could be a dead cat bounce scenario. Looking at the volume histogram at the bottom of the chart it seems the activity is pretty thin here too.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD One Barrier Away From Another Big Bull Run

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 2.35% in the session on Thursday. 

ETH/USD is moving within consolidation mode just underneath the $170 mark. 

The next major area of interest to the upside for the bulls will be eyed at $200. 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD Bulls Made Critical Advance Eyes Now On $50

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 0.30 % in the session on Thursday. 

LTC/USD bulls were able to push for a needed close above Tuesday’s bearish evening star closure. 

The next major barrier to the upside for the bulls is viewable at the psychological $50 mark. 

Image sourced from Pixabay

 

