TradingView Integrates Gemini Cryptocurrency Exchange Trading Capabilities

TradingView, the largest online social networking and data analysis tool for financial markets, formally announced the integration of Gemini Trust Company, LLC, an institutional-grade crypto exchange.

“TradingView has always been at the forefront of providing global data and advanced charting tools to the crypto community, so we're happy to partner with a company that has built a trusted institutional-grade exchange and operates with the same caliber of security, regulation, and compliance principles we do,” said Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingView.

As part of the development, TradingView users will now be able to trade cryptocurrencies through their Gemini accounts, accessible via the platform’s Trading Panel and Brokerage Section.

This news is a major milestone for TradingView; Gemini’s integration will further grow the largest network of investors and traders, and make accessible downloadable scripts, charting tools and widgets to over 10 million traders in total.