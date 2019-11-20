'It's All Plug And Play': TradingView's Pierce Crosby On Bringing Actionable Data Insights To Market

Pierce Crosby, general manager at TradingView, the largest online social networking and data analysis tool for financial markets, spoke Tuesday at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards about his firm's aim to scale its global operations.

TradingView Spearheads Innovation

Founded in 2011, TradingView is a social network, data and analysis solution for the financial services and technology industry.

The firm’s core offering is data that's used for interactive charting and that powers features on more than 40,000 websites such as Yahoo Finance and Thomson Reuters.

Crosby spoke about TradingView’s leadership in the fintech space on Tuesday and said the firm delivers best-in-class solutions for “API everything, front-end technology [and] anything in between.”

Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick asked Crosby about TradingView’s rapid user growth and high retention rates.

“We’ve compartmentalized all our different business lines,” Crosby said. “It’s all plug and play.”

Easy To Consume

TradingView’s success comes from bringing to market easy-to-consume solutions that cater to varying interests, Crosby said.

One item that aided in user growth was the integration of retailer brokers, he said. Users can now place trades through popular brokers like TradeStation, Alpaca, OANDA, FOREX.com and many others in the charting platform itself.

This integrated accessibility — along with free products like the newly released lightweight charts and live streaming services — shows TradingViews’s execution on a mission to deliver diversified tools for its global audience, Crosby said.

TradingView, along with its focus on an increased global presence, will be rolling out more additions including new brokers, platform features and developer tools, he said.

Photo by Mandar Parab.