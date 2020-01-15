Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/15/2020

Bitcoin price is trading in the green, up some 0.45% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD moving within consolidation mode following the strong push north in the session on Tuesday.

The price is on course for a critical weekly closure above a bullish flag structure.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by -0.80% in the session on Wednesday.

The bulls pressed for a big double-digit rally on Tuesday, breaking out of a bearish trend structure.

In terms of upside targets, the door has been left open for a return into $200.

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by some 1.20% in the session on Wednesday.

LTC/USD bulls have been making decent headway, since bottoming out at the back end of last year.

Should the noted zone hold, there could be room for a fast return into $75-80 range.

Image Sourced from Pixabay